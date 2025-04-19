Leader Barzani extends Easter greetings: Unity and tolerance in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani extended Easter greetings to Christian communities in Kurdistan, across Iraq, and around the world, marking the occasion of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ—a central tenet of Christian belief.

In a statement, Barzani said, “The unity and forgiveness that exist among the different religions and nationalities of Kurdistan are a great source of pride. This spirit of harmony must be preserved and enriched.”

He also expressed hope that all Christian communities, as well as followers of other faiths and ethnic groups, would be able to “celebrate their holidays in peace and joy.”

The Kurdistan Region is home to a diverse population that includes Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and Assyrians, as well as Muslims, Christians, Yazidis, and other religious groups.