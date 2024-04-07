Kurdistan's president extends condolences to Iraqi Foreign FM on his wife's demise

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, conveyed condolences to Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on the passing of his wife, Carolina Montessori, on Sunday.

I offer my sincere condolences to my dear brother, Dr. Fuad Hussein, the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, on the passing of his beloved wife, and I extend heartfelt condolences from the depths of my heart," he said in a cable. "I beseech Almighty God to envelop the departed soul in His mercy and compassion, and to grant solace and patience to him, his children, his esteemed family, and the acquaintances of the departed."