Kurdistan's parliament will make changes in KRG's ninth cabinet: Minister

Shafaq News/ The legislative body of the Kurdistan region will introduce changes to the regional government's ninth cabinet, Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed said on Sunday.

Minister Ahmed's remarks came on the sidelines of a visit to the Mar Yusuf church in Erbil's Christian-majority district of Ankawa to participate in the Christmas mass.

Ahmed said the efforts to "establish peace in the Kurdistan region are still alive. There are talks and negotiations between the Kurdistani parties to reach agreements that promote stability."

"The Kurdistan region's parliament will hold an extraordinary session to replace some of the ninth cabinet members," he said.

Ahmed explained that the changes will include members of both the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

"These changes would not cause any problems. It will ultimately serve the interest of the people of Kurdistan," he concluded.