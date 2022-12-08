Kurdistan's Women Council calls for reinstating the capital penalty for violence crimes

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Council of Women in the Kurdistan region on Thursday said it upholds carrying out the death penalty against persons found guilty of major violence crimes.

The council convened a meeting with representatives of the region's interior ministry, supreme judicial council, and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) to discuss views on domestic violence law.

In a press conference that followed the meeting, the council chairwoman Khanzad Ahmed said that the meeting discussed reinstating the capital penalty for the perpetrators of major homicides.

"We are not talking about one issue, i.e., violence against women; violence is multifactorial and can take different forms," she said, "our studies show that lack of deterrents is a key factor."

"Human dignity cannot tolerate the crime of a father who killed his son," she continued, "he should be punished by the penalty stated by the law."

"Of course, adjudication in this issue needs extensive studies and many meetings with the relevant bodies. The final decision, however, is that of the president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani," she concluded.