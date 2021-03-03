Report

Kurdistan’s President calls Iraqis not to remain silent, condemns Ain Al-Assad Airbase

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-03T19:59:00+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani condemned, on Wednesday, the rockets attack on Ain Al-Assad base, calling on Iraqi parties no longer to remain silent on Iraq becoming an arena for conflicts among parties.

Barzani said in a statement “the frequent attacks on the US-Led Coalition is against the Iraqi interests and threaten peace and stability in the country.”

The Kurdish president considered that there is a need to continue cooperating with the Global Coalition to eliminate ISIS, whose “threats and dangers are increasing, and its military operations and terrorist movements are expanding.”

Barzani called on the government, parliament, political forces, parties, and Iraqi people not to remain silent on these attacks and not to allow turning Iraq into an arena for conflict which affect the future of the Country.

Earlier, the Pentagon said a US contractor died when at least 10 rockets slammed into a military in western Iraq that hosts US coalition and Iraqi forces.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the contractor "suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering" and died shortly afterward.

About Ten Grad Rockets have been fired at Iraq’s al Assad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, a source told Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

The Rocket launcher was found in a Kia vehicle in Al-Dulab area, west of Heet district, north of Ramadi. The source said.

He did not provide any other information on any damage or casualties from the attack.

No one claims responsibility so far

Ain Al-Assad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and United States Armed Forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate of western Iraq, approximately 180km west of Baghdad.

