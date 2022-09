Shafaq News/ A national bank for the Kurdistan region of Iraq will be inaugurated early in 2023, the head of the region's commercial banks association, Mawloud Saber, revealed on Sunday.

Saber told Shafaq News Agency that the authorities need this time to recruit staff, appoint a director, and complete some paperwork in Baghdad.

"The bank will allow the citizens of the region to benefit from the loans the Central Bank of Iraq disburses and offer facilities on financial transactions," he said.