Kurdistan's MoH: our healthcare professionals are qualified to diagnose Omicron

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-25T13:20:21+0000
Kurdistan's MoH: our healthcare professionals are qualified to diagnose Omicron

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's healthcare professionals are qualified to diagnose suspected Omicron cases, the Region's Minister of Health (MoH), Saman Barzani, said on Saturday.

Barzanji's statements came during a press conference he held on the inauguration of a Cardiac Hospital in Soran earlier today.

"We did not register a single confirmed case of Omicron," he said, "since the emergence of COVID-19 and its Delta variant, our healthcare professionals developed the experience to properly diagnose and treat the virus. We also have the equipment to test the patient suspected to be infected with the new variant."

"We are awaiting new equipment that aid the diagnosis of variants. Any confirmed cases will be announced as soon as possible."

