Kurdistan’s Ministry of Culture to take legal measures against media channels that incite violence

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Ministry of Culture and Youth called, on Tuesday, the Presidency of the Public Prosecution Authority to take legal measures against media channels, reporters and photographers who covered the news of a young man who burned himself in front of the United Nations headquarter in Erbil.

Earlier today, a young Kurdish man set himself on fire after dousing himself with a flammable liquid and was rushed to hospital, but he suffered burns on 90% of his body.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth said in a statement a number of media channels and social networks covered the incident on live, and this is "bad".

The ministry called on all media channels to "prevent broadcasting news, reports and programs that incite violence, murder and suicide, otherwise, legal measures will be taken against them.”