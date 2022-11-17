Kurdistan's Interior Minister: Al-Sudani may be the most successful prime minister

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed, said the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, could be "the most successful head of cabinet" since the fall of the Saddam Hussein regime.

Speaking at the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum held at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok, Ahmed renewed support for Al-Sudani's government that "was born after "strenuous efforts and a political blockage."

"We expect this government to implement the approved ministerial program. This government must provide Iraqis with services because the people deserve them."

Ahmed called for following up on many laws requiring legislation or amendment, such as the election law and the oil and gas law.

The Kurdish minister praised the Iraqi prime minister saying, "We must all support Mr. Al-Sudani, he has a great experience, and he has no grudges against the Iraqi and Kurdish people, and we have good relations with him, and the Kurdistan Region will support him."

"Al-Sudani has many important relations, especially when he was a minister or a member of the Iraqi parliament. He was always a friend of the Kurdistan region and moderated."

"I think he will be the most successful prime minister since 2003."