Kurdistan regional government to hold its regular meeting today

Shafaq News / The Council of Ministers in the Kurdistan Region will hold its regular meeting today, Wednesday.

The Media and Information Department in the Council said in a statement that the meeting will discuss the latest COVID-19 Updates and preventive measures set by the Ministries of Health and Interior.

The meeting will also discuss a decision related to regulating the security companies in the Kurdistan Region, in addition to another one regarding allocations for disability compensation within the framework of the reforms law, as well as several other files.