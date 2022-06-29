Kurdistan ready to resume talks with Baghdad, top official

Shafaq News/ The President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, Omid Sabah Othman, denied news about any deployment of the Iraqi forces near the oil fields in Kurdistan.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Othman said that the meeting discussed the attacks on the Khor Mor field, the relations between Baghdad and Erbil, and especially the oil and gas file.

Concerning resuming the talks between the federal government and the Kurdish government (KRG) to resolve the outstanding issues, he affirmed, "Our doors are always open, and whenever Baghdad asks us to resume talks, we are ready."

KRG decided to send forces from the Peshmerga to protect the attacked areas. He added.

Asked about the federal security forces' moving closer to oil fields in Kurdistan, the Kurdish official denied this issue, pointing out that the gas production in the Khor Mor field continues.