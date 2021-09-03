Kurdistan leaders condole the death of senior Iraqi Shi'a authority Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-03T19:12:56+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leaders condoled the death of the senior Iraqi Shi'a Marja' (authority), Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim. The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said, "We received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim... we extend sincere condolences and sympathy to the Islamic world, the great authorities and the honorable family of Al-Hakim. we ask God Almighty to inspire them patience and solace, and to bless His Eminence with his mercy ..." In turn, Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, said in a statement, " We received the news of the death of the great religious authority, the Grand Ayatollah Sayed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim. With great sadness and sorrow…The deceased was a prominent figure in jurisprudence and Ijtihad. He devoted his life to struggle against injustice and consolidate the principles of brotherhood, love, and tolerance among all sects of the people." "We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the honorable Al-Hakim, the authorities, and the Iraqi people, praying to God Almighty to bless the deceased with his mercy." He continued. For his part, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani offered his condolences, saying, "…I extend my sincere condolences to his honorable family and imitators, asking the Almighty God to bless him and enter him into his vast gardens." His Eminence, Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim, 78, died of a sudden heart attack, according to the Al-Furat channel. He is the son of Muhammad Ali bin Ahmed bin Mohsen al-Tabatabaei al-Hakim (1354 AH - 1934 AD, Najaf), a contemporary Shi'a Marja', and one of the religious authorities in Najaf.

related