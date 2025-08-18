Kurdistan delegation heads to Baghdad for salary talks

Shafaq News – Erbil

A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to travel to Baghdad to discuss the disbursement of June salaries for public employees in the Region, a government source said on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News the delegation includes Omid Sabah, chief of staff to the KRG Council of Ministers, council secretary Amanj Rahim, and eight director generals.

The delegation is scheduled to begin meetings tomorrow with Iraqi counterparts to address salary payment mechanisms and financial coordination.