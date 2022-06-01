Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan defeats Covid-19 with no deaths for more than a month; Health Ministry says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-01T19:41:28+0000
Kurdistan defeats Covid-19 with no deaths for more than a month; Health Ministry says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Health said that Kurdistan defeated the Coronavirus by recording no deaths for more than a month.

Minister Saman Barzanji revealed that the Region was a successful model in combating the Coronavirus "with the support and patronage of the Prime Minister (Masrour Barzani) and coordination among the relevant authorities."

Kurdistan logged 22 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily epidemiological report stated that no COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 53 patients had achieved full recovery.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 438217, of whom 430421 achieved complete recovery, and 7450 passed away.

related

COVID-19: 325 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-09 12:36:26
COVID-19: 325 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 33 mortalities and +700 confirmed cases in Kurdistan today 

Date: 2021-08-21 13:56:29
COVID-19: 33 mortalities and +700 confirmed cases in Kurdistan today 

COVID-19: four mortalities and 265 new cases in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-04 14:10:09
COVID-19: four mortalities and 265 new cases in Kurdistan

COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 379 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-26 12:03:58
COVID-19: 17 fatalities and 379 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19:169 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-10 16:36:56
COVID-19:169 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

COVID-19 hampered taxes collection in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official says

Date: 2021-01-11 16:10:53
COVID-19 hampered taxes collection in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official says

The Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 to meet today

Date: 2021-04-28 08:54:30
The Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 to meet today

Kurdistan's MoH: no intention to close schools

Date: 2021-10-23 15:09:23
Kurdistan's MoH: no intention to close schools