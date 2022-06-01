Kurdistan defeats Covid-19 with no deaths for more than a month; Health Ministry says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Health said that Kurdistan defeated the Coronavirus by recording no deaths for more than a month.

Minister Saman Barzanji revealed that the Region was a successful model in combating the Coronavirus "with the support and patronage of the Prime Minister (Masrour Barzani) and coordination among the relevant authorities."

Kurdistan logged 22 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily epidemiological report stated that no COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 53 patients had achieved full recovery.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 438217, of whom 430421 achieved complete recovery, and 7450 passed away.