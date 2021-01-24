Kurdistan budget to include oil companies' revenues and expenditures for the first time

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that the region's 2021 budget draft will include financial dues for oil companies, extraction, export and sales disbursements for the Ministry of Natural Resources.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry will hold several meetings with all ministries to discuss the issue.

The statement clarified that the Kurdistan region's budget will be a comprehensive one, noting that all ministries and agencies will have revenues, expenditures, general loans and deficits within the framework of the budget draft, indicating that for the first time in the Kurdistan Region, the budget will include revenues and expenditures of the Ministry of Natural Resources.