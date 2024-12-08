Kurdistan Region expresses respect for “Syrian people’s decision”

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) expressed its respect for the “Syrian people’s decision” to oust President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

In a statement, the Kurdish government said, "The rapid change and the fall of the ruling regime in Syria marks the beginning of a new era," the statement read.

"We respect the decision and will of the Syrian people, and we hope that the future of Syria will be free, peaceful, democratic, and stable, with the rights of all its peoples and components protected," KRG stated.

Earlier, the Iraqi government also expressed its respect for “the will of the Syrian people” and announced its rejection of any foreign interference.

Government spokesperson Basem Al-Awadi stated, "Iraq underscores the necessity of respecting the free will of all Syrians and stresses that the security, territorial integrity, and independence of Syria are of paramount importance, not just for Iraq but for the stability of the entire region."

He reaffirmed the importance of non-interference in Syria's internal affairs or supporting one side over another, as such interference "would only exacerbate conflict and division."