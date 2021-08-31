Kurdistan Parliament to resume its winter legislative session tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Parliament is scheduled to resume its winter legislative session tomorrow, to vote on a set of bills, the most prominent of which is the amendment of the Ministry of Finance and Economy's law.

The session will include the first reading of the amendment, and the second reading of several laws, including the second amendment to the Integrity Law.

The Chief of the Kurdistan Region Presidency's Office, Fawzi al-Hariri, had discussed last August with the relevant committees in the Kurdistan Parliament, legislating a law for granting honorary medals to fighters.

Al-Hariri stated in a press conference held after the meeting at the time, that a dialogue took place to discuss the draft law on awarding medals by the President of the Kurdistan Region, indicating that it is one of the legal articles related to the Presidency of the region, which has not been implemented so far.

"We had an expanded dialogue in Parliament, and there were positive comments. we will submit the draft law to Parliament for approval soon."

He indicated that after ratifying the law, "we can award medals to Peshmerga fitghers and to those who made sacrificed for our people. This will be the first time that the region implements such an order."