Kurdistan PM advocates enhanced UNAMI role amidst regional challenges

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urged an augmented political role for the UN mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In a meeting with Volker Perthes, the Head of the Independent Strategic Review of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), PM Barzani discussed the necessity of UNAMI's sustained engagement to overcome challenges, contribute to political stability, and fortify democratic principles.

Both sides underscored the importance of respecting and safeguarding the constitutional rights, particularly Article 140, for the people of Kurdistan and Iraq's diverse components.