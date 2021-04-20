Kurdistan MoI: Media shall refrain from playing the security services’ role

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Interior of Kurdistan Region noted the increasing rate of domestic violence in a press conference following a domestic crime of a man killings his wife.

"Media is spreading erroneous messages prompting anyone coping hurdles to resort to suicide or murder," he said.

The minister demanded media outlets to keep the investigations to security forces, and issuing rulings to the Judiciary, and avoid interviewing defendants for it violates the law.

"We have submitted a request to the public prosecution to investigate non-media work of media institutions," he concluded.