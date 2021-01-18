Kurdistan Ministry of planning stresses the need for the 2021 budget plan

Shafaq News / The Minister of Planning in the Kurdistan Regional Government said that Kurdistan did not set a budget plan during the past years, pointing out that setting a budget for the current year provides great facilities for its mechanisms of disbursements and revenues.

According to a statement by the ministry, the Ministries of planning and finance held a meeting today, during which they discussed the preparations of the two ministries, the schedule of coordination, and holding meetings next week to prepare for the 2012 budget.