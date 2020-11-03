Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Kurdistan’ Barzani condemns Vienna’s attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-03T08:39:55+0000
Kurdistan’ Barzani condemns Vienna’s attack

Shafaq News / The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani condemned, on Tuesday, the attack in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

"I condemn the terrorist attack in Vienna, my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Austria and the families of the victims.” He tweeted.

Gunmen attacked six locations in central Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and injuring at least 14 in what Austria called a “repulsive terror attack” while hunting one or more assailants on the loose. Reuters said.

Austria’s capital had so far been spared the kind of deadly militant attacks that have struck Paris, London, Berlin and Brussels, among others, in recent years. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the “repulsive” act was “definitely a terror attack”, but he could not say what the motive was.


related

Barzani to gather Democratic Party and PUK

Date: 2020-08-10 12:22:34
Barzani to gather Democratic Party and PUK

Kurdish Cabinet: The outstanding issues with Baghdad are not limited to financial dues

Date: 2020-09-16 14:46:02
Kurdish Cabinet: The outstanding issues with Baghdad are not limited to financial dues

Kurdistan’ Barzani to punish the traitors

Date: 2020-10-16 09:28:44
Kurdistan’ Barzani to punish the traitors

PM Barzani: to unite to overcome the crises afflicting the region

Date: 2020-08-15 16:45:32
PM Barzani: to unite to overcome the crises afflicting the region

Barzani: Kurdistan has always been a beacon of peace and hope

Date: 2020-09-21 07:24:46
Barzani: Kurdistan has always been a beacon of peace and hope

Barzani follows up on the Erbil-Duhok landline

Date: 2020-08-31 13:33:29
Barzani follows up on the Erbil-Duhok landline

Barzani visits the "White Army"

Date: 2020-09-21 15:41:59
Barzani visits the "White Army"

Barzani to meet Erdogan in Ankara

Date: 2020-09-04 07:13:33
Barzani to meet Erdogan in Ankara