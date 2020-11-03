Kurdistan’ Barzani condemns Vienna’s attack

Shafaq News / The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani condemned, on Tuesday, the attack in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

"I condemn the terrorist attack in Vienna, my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Austria and the families of the victims.” He tweeted.

Gunmen attacked six locations in central Vienna on Monday starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and injuring at least 14 in what Austria called a “repulsive terror attack” while hunting one or more assailants on the loose. Reuters said.

Austria’s capital had so far been spared the kind of deadly militant attacks that have struck Paris, London, Berlin and Brussels, among others, in recent years. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the “repulsive” act was “definitely a terror attack”, but he could not say what the motive was.