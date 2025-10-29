Kurdish statehood suppressed through regional coordination

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdish people have been systematically denied statehood for over a century through coordinated policies by Turkiye, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, according to a report by the Greek magazine Philenews.

The report stated that Kurdistan was “not lost but divided,” describing its fragmentation as a legal and political design intended to prevent Kurdish self-determination.

The four governments implemented measures such as forced displacement, language bans, demographic engineering, and political suppression to erase Kurdish identity, it added, pointing to the international community’s silence.

Philenews further indicated that the acts carried out by these states meet the conditions of Article 7 of the Rome Statute, including persecution, deportation, torture, and other inhumane acts directed against civilians.

