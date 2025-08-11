Kurdish historian Abdul Hamid Herat Sajjadi dies at 96

Shafaq News – Sanandaj

Abdul Hamid Herat Sajjadi, one of the most prominent Kurdish historians, passed away in Sanandaj, the cultural capital of Iranian Kurdistan, at the age of 96.

Born in 1929 into a renowned scholarly family, Sajjadi was the son of an early pioneer of education in the region. He began his career as a teacher, later working in radio from 1963 to 1977, before dedicating the rest of his life to research and writing.

Over decades of scholarship, he produced dozens of books that became foundational references on Kurdish history, literature, and culture. Among his most notable works are The Kalazar of Kurdish Poets, Persian-Speaking Kurdish Poets, History of Education in Kurdistan (two volumes), Tribes and Clans of Kurdistan, Ancient Sanandaj, Scholars and Thinkers in the Last Two Hundred Years of Kurdistan, and Flags of Science and Culture in Kurdistan.

Through meticulous documentation, Sajjadi preserved the legacies of poets, scholars, and cultural figures, ensuring their place in the historical record. His passing, cultural institutions across Kurdistan say, leaves a profound gap in the field of historical and literary studies.