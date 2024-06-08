Kurdish election candidacy opens as new date proposed

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission announced Saturday that the candidacy period for those wanting to participate in the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region has officially opened.

"Starting today, candidacy is open for alliances, entities, parties, individuals, and candidates representing various communities interested in the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region," Marwan Muhammad, the head of the Erbil Election Office, announced in a press conference.

Regarding the election date, Muhammad explained that the commission had submitted a request to the Kurdistan Region Presidency to set a new date, proposing September 5th.

"We are now awaiting a response from the Kurdish presidency," he said.