Kurdish Leader Barzani calls for unity and preservation of Kurdistan's Interests

Shafaq News/ During his visit to the district of Al-Amadiya in Duhok Governorate, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani underscored the collective obligation to safeguard the Region's integrity and its citizens' welfare.

In a statement released by Barzani's headquarters, Barzani engaged with various segments of the populace within the borders of Al-Amadiyah district and its environs. The gathering included Peshmerga forces, supporters of Barzani, social figures, representatives of different components, and party and government officials.

During the meeting, Barzani delivered a speech highlighting Kurdistan's "historical struggle, sacrifices, and revolutionary phases." He expressed deep gratitude for the contributions and endeavors made by the people.

Barzani emphasized that the Kurdish authorities and the Kurdistan Regional Government are actively engaged in comprehensive efforts to bolster reconstruction and services throughout the Region. He acknowledged the challenges due to historical security conditions impeding effective service delivery.

Barzani underscored the government's and the party's shared responsibilities to serve the citizens better.

Regarding the internal dynamics within the Region, Barzani asserted that divergent opinions among Kurdish political parties are an inherent part of political discourse. He stressed that all parties must unite to protect and fortify the Region's identity, inhabitants, and interests.

Addressing the broader Iraqi situation and the Region's relations with the federal government, Barzani provided a historical perspective on the relationship following the fall of the previous regime. He affirmed his continued efforts to address challenges, emphasizing that talks and dialogues are ongoing to overcome differences. Barzani stressed the importance of upholding agreements and the constitution, and he called for Iraqi parties to adhere to the principles of partnership, consensus, and equilibrium.