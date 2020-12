Shafaq News / The Khanaqin Education Directorate announced its readiness to resume the school year in the schools affiliated with the Ministry of Education in Kurdistan government.

The Director of Education, Hassan Talabani, told Shafaq News Agency that Khanaqin is prepared to complete the current school year according to the mechanisms and protocols announced by the Ministry of Education.

Talabani noted that the number of students in Khanaqin's Public schools is estimated at 6000.