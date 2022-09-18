Kermanshah to host a conference to discuss trade problems with al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The trade chambers of Iraq's al-Sulaymaniyah and Iran's Kermanshah on Sunday held a key meeting to discuss solutions for problems impeding the commercial exchange between the two sides.

An official statement said that the head of Kermanshah's trade chamber, Darwich Banaee, visited al-Sulaymaniyah flanked by a high-level delegation and met with the head of the Iraqi governorate's trade and industry chamber, Sirwan Mohammed.

According to the statement, Banaee invited Mohammed to a conference dedicated to improving the bilateral commercial, industrial, and agricultural ties between Kermanshah and al-Sulaymaniyah.

Serwan hoped that the conference would come up with satisfying results that address the problems facing the traders from both sides of the borders.