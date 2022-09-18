Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kermanshah to host a conference to discuss trade problems with al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-18T10:50:44+0000
Kermanshah to host a conference to discuss trade problems with al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The trade chambers of Iraq's al-Sulaymaniyah and Iran's Kermanshah on Sunday held a key meeting to discuss solutions for problems impeding the commercial exchange between the two sides.

An official statement said that the head of Kermanshah's trade chamber, Darwich Banaee, visited al-Sulaymaniyah flanked by a high-level delegation and met with the head of the Iraqi governorate's trade and industry chamber, Sirwan Mohammed.

According to the statement, Banaee invited Mohammed to a conference dedicated to improving the bilateral commercial, industrial, and agricultural ties between Kermanshah and al-Sulaymaniyah.

Serwan hoped that the conference would come up with satisfying results that address the problems facing the traders from both sides of the borders.

related

Kurdistan's lecturers demonstrate demanding regularization

Date: 2021-05-23 09:41:48
Kurdistan's lecturers demonstrate demanding regularization

Medical school students in al-Sulaymaniyah launch a project to support low-income patients

Date: 2021-02-01 19:22:00
Medical school students in al-Sulaymaniyah launch a project to support low-income patients

KDP delegation meets the President PUK in al-Sulaymaniyah 

Date: 2021-12-19 13:56:09
KDP delegation meets the President PUK in al-Sulaymaniyah 

Farouk Mulla Mustafa distanced himself from the PUK conflicts

Date: 2021-09-10 09:35:06
Farouk Mulla Mustafa distanced himself from the PUK conflicts

Al-Sulaymaniyah seeks to be the commercial center of Iraq

Date: 2022-05-14 16:17:06
Al-Sulaymaniyah seeks to be the commercial center of Iraq

Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate suspends working hours

Date: 2020-10-07 09:48:41
Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate suspends working hours

Hill International awarded contract for Downtown al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-11-14 20:25:31
Hill International awarded contract for Downtown al-Sulaymaniyah

Professors, unpaid lecturers demonstrate in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan 

Date: 2022-07-24 20:36:32
Professors, unpaid lecturers demonstrate in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan 