KRI Security Council links PKk to security officer's assassination

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region Security Council announced the involvement of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the assassination of a former security officer in Zakho.

Mohammed Mirza, who formerly held the position of head of the Parastin security agency in Zakho, was killed on July 23. Eyewitnesses informed Shafaq News Agency that they heard an explosion before Mirza's vehicle caught fire.

According to a statement from the Council, "On the evening of July 23, 2023, in a terrorist operation in the city of Zakho, Brigadier Mohammed Mirza was martyred by a sticky bomb explosion in his car."

The statement added, "After an investigation, we managed to gather information about the terrorist group that carried out the operation, which was sent by the Kurdistan Workers' Party."

Continuing the statement, "On the morning of July 23, this group entered Zakho through a side road to avoid checkpoints, using a Hyundai Tucson)l vehicle. They surveilled Mohammed Mirza's residence, and at 4:00 am, they attached an explosive device to his car and detonated it remotely at 7:49 pm on the same day on a public street in Zakho."

The council confirmed that it had complete information about a plan by the PKK leadership to target several security officers in the Kurdistan Region and other military forces. For the execution of these plans, the PKK assigned multiple units and trained them in making, placing, and attaching explosive bombs. The group attempted to enter the Kurdistan Region as part of their mission.