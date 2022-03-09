Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG will not shun the oil and gas law, spokesperson says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-09T14:31:13+0000
KRG will not shun the oil and gas law, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Regional Government (KRG) will keep the oil and gas law in force in spite of being abrogated by the Federal Supreme Court, KRG Spokesperson Gutyar Adel said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference he held earlier today, Adel said, "we are committed to the region's oil and gas law and the contracts we concluded with the firms and buyers."

"Our financial situation is not well. The federal government hinders the region from exporting oil and gas. It also does not transfer the monthly advances that pay the public servants' salaries," he continued, "we are ready to negotiate in order to reach an agreement pursuant to the constitution."

related

No new Covid-19 infections in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-05-09 21:05:55
No new Covid-19 infections in Kurdistan

Fifty inmates tested positive for Covid-19 in "Garmyan" prison

Date: 2020-07-09 14:55:27
Fifty inmates tested positive for Covid-19 in "Garmyan" prison

Kurdistan re-opens Erbil international airport

Date: 2021-02-16 10:04:01
Kurdistan re-opens Erbil international airport

Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil

Date: 2019-07-17 15:38:59
Breaking News… Turkish diplomat killed by armed attack in Erbil

COVID-19: 537 new cases and 21 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-16 12:48:56
COVID-19: 537 new cases and 21 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Mortar shell near to Kurdish Party headquarter

Date: 2020-08-11 20:43:34
Mortar shell near to Kurdish Party headquarter

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior: Erbil Airport was attacked with a drone

Date: 2021-04-14 20:46:15
Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior: Erbil Airport was attacked with a drone

Kurdistan Region records nine new Corona infections

Date: 2020-03-28 10:52:49
Kurdistan Region records nine new Corona infections