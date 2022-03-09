KRG will not shun the oil and gas law, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Regional Government (KRG) will keep the oil and gas law in force in spite of being abrogated by the Federal Supreme Court, KRG Spokesperson Gutyar Adel said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference he held earlier today, Adel said, "we are committed to the region's oil and gas law and the contracts we concluded with the firms and buyers."

"Our financial situation is not well. The federal government hinders the region from exporting oil and gas. It also does not transfer the monthly advances that pay the public servants' salaries," he continued, "we are ready to negotiate in order to reach an agreement pursuant to the constitution."