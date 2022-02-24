KRG to recover the remains of 171 victims killed by the Baathist regime 

Shafaq News / A delegation from the Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs is scheduled to visit Baghdad to recover the remains of 171 victims killed by the Baathist regime.

The ministry's media official, Adel Saleh, said that the visit aims to recover the remains of 171 victims killed by the Baathist regime, found back in 2019 south of Iraq.

On May 3, 2011, the Iraqi High Criminal Court acknowledged the Anfal campaign as "a genocide and a crime against humanity".

An uprising erupted in the Kurdistan region in 1983 against the rule of Saddam. As a response, the latter launched the Anfal campaign.

Saddam entrusted the leadership of the campaign to the Secretary-General of the North in the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, Lieutenant General Ali Hassan al-Majid al-Tikriti, who, on 16 March 1988, launched an aerial and artillery bombardment with chemical bombs on Halabja and its surrounding villages.

After 2003, the pillars of the former regime were arrested and a number of them, including Saddam Hussein, were convicted in the "Anfal" case. Some of them were sentenced to death, including Ali Hassan al-Majid.