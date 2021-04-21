KRG to investigate smuggling COVID-19 vaccines to Iran

Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Gutyar Adel, said that the government is investigating claims on smuggling COVID-19 vaccines to Iran.

Adel said in the post-cabinet meeting press conference that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani established a committee to investigate reports on smuggling COVID-19 vaccines to Iran.

He added, "We prefer not to rush. The Ministry of Health will issue a press release on this issue."

Media outlets reported that batches of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are being smuggled to Iran from the Kurdistan region.