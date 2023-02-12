KRG says Baghdad and Erbil will resume oil talks next week

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday morning convened a meeting with Iraq's federal oil ministry for talks on the administration of the country's oil wealth.

KRG's cabinet secretary, Omed Sabah, said in a statement that the visiting delegation presented to the federal side a set of proposals for the country's new hydrocarbons bill. They also agreed to schedule a meeting for next Sunday.

Iraq's oil ministry said that the undersecretary of distribution affairs held meetings with KRG representatives to settle differences between Baghdad and Erbil in the energy and oil files.