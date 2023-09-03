KRG extends Martyrs' Status to victims of Kirkuk violence

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, decided to grant martyr status to four individuals who lost their lives during the violent events accompanying the protests in Kirkuk on Saturday. These victims will now be included under the region's Martyrs and Anfal Affairs law.

The government's spokesperson, Bishwa Horami, conveyed in a statement, "Upon the recommendation of President Masoud Barzani, a decision has been issued by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government to recognize the victims of the recent Kirkuk events as martyrs within the Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs. This includes providing all necessary medical supplies and treatment for the wounded."

Tragedy unfolded as casualties and injuries occurred during violent clashes associated with a demonstration led by Kirkuk residents. They were demanding the reopening of the Erbil-Kirkuk road, which had been blocked due to a protest against the return of the Kurdistan Democratic Party to the province, a decision made by the Iraqi government.

Kirkuk has been embroiled in political and social tensions following the roadblock initiated by Arab and Turkmen groups and armed factions opposing the Iraqi government's decision. This led to the Iraqi judiciary issuing a provincial edict to temporarily revoke the decision pending resolution of the legal dispute.