KRG delegation postpones Baghdad visit for budget negotiations

Shafaq News / Informed Kurdish sources reported on Thursday that the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation that was scheduled to visit Baghdad to discuss the region's share of the general budget has postponed the visit until further notice.

Shafaq News Agency learned from these sources that the regional delegation was originally set to visit Baghdad tomorrow, Friday, to engage in discussions regarding the implementation of the general budget and Kurdistan's entitlements from it. However, the visit has been postponed to a later date.

The sources added that the delay was due to the passing of the father of the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdulghani.