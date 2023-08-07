KRG clears +5 million square meters of mine-infested territories

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Monday that it had cleared over five million square meters of mines and war remnants over the past four years.

The regional government said in a statement that the "Mine" Foundation had cleared 2,056,657 square meters of land, which included 68 minefields in the four governorates of the Kurdistan region, in 2019 - 2020, and 6,759 mines were destroyed.

The statement said that 4,589 visits and meetings with people of various ages were conducted to raise awareness about the dangers of mines.

In 2020 and 2021, about 249,832 square meters of land were cleared in six fields containing 21,805 unexploded ordnance, 1,472 anti-personnel mines, and 26 anti-tank mines. One thousand eight hundred ninety-four visits and meetings were held, and 71,143 educational materials were distributed to citizens.

The statement indicated that 690,268 square meters were cleared between 2021 and 2022, including 23 minefields containing 19,330 various unexploded ordnances, and 2,179 anti-personnel mines, and 246 anti-tank mines.

Finally, during 2022 – 2023, 2,041,854 square meters of land were cleared, including 49 minefields, and the number of explosives destroyed reached 23,415 pieces.