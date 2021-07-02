KRG begins distributing compensation for the victims of Duhok’ Shariya camp 

Shafaq News/ KRG's Department of Non-Governmental Organizations began today, Friday, distributing compensation to the families affected by the fire in Shariya camp, south of Duhok.

Karwan Zaki, media officer of the Displaced and Refugee Affairs Department in Duhok, told Shafaq News Agency; a $600 is paid to each family affected by the fire.

The Department had open a fund to help victims of the fire, in which organizations and stakeholders participated in.

It is noteworthy that the fire broke out in Shariya camp and burnt 288 tents of the displaced, without causing any causalities.