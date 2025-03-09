KJS condemns journalist arrest in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Journalists’ Syndicate (KJS) condemned the arrest of journalist Bashdar Baziani by Asayish forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

In a statement, the Syndicate stated that Baziani’s arrest without prior notice or a judicial warrant constitutes a breach of Kurdistan’s journalism law.

The Syndicate also criticized authorities for denying Baziani’s family visitation rights, describing the move as “a clear legal violation that undermines freedom of expression and press rights.”

The statement called for Baziani’s immediate release and urged authorities to ensure that his case is not misrepresented or politically manipulated.

This arrest is the latest in a series of journalist arrests. On February 9, security forces in the Kurdistan Region allegedly assaulted 12 news crews covering a protest by teachers and public employees over unpaid salaries. Reports indicate that “at least 22 journalists were teargassed, two arrested, and a television station raided.”