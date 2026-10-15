Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has nominated Faris Sheikh Siddiq Barifkani for deputy prime minister of Iraq and Rebaz Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed (Rebaz Hamlan) for minister of construction and housing, the party's parliamentary bloc spokesperson, Danar Abdulghafar Aziz, said on Thursday.

The nominations fill posts allocated to the KDP in Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's government, Aziz said in a statement.

The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to hold a session later today to vote on completing Al-Zaidi's cabinet.

The KDP, led by Masoud Barzani, holds 26 seats in the Iraqi parliament.

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