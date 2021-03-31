Report
Iraqi parliament resumes its session, votes on Kurdistan’s share
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-03-31T15:33:47+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament resumes its session to vote on the 2021 draft budget law after a group of Iraqi lawmakers withdrew.
So far, the Parliament voted on the second, third and fourth articles of the budget law.
It also voted on article 11, regarding the Kurdistan Region share.
The article suggests settling dues from 2004 to 2020 and for Kurdistan to producing not less than 460 thousand barrels per day of crude oil from its fields.
According to the article, the Region should pay the employees’ salaries from the allocations in its budget (employee compensation).
