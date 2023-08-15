Iraq offers fertile ground for foreign investment, official says

Shafaq News / Mustafa Abdul Rahman, the President of the Kurdistan Importers and Exporters Association, affirmed today, Tuesday, that Iraq provides a conducive environment for foreign investments, with ample opportunities awaiting exploration within the country.

During a press conference, Abdul Rahman, stated, "Diverse agreements have been forged between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi government, alongside unions and associations involved in imports from neighboring Arab and regional countries. There is a necessity for cooperation, coordination, and the presence of entrepreneurs and companies in the country."

Abdul Rahman added, "Iraq is primed for investment and trade opportunities, presenting a broad scope for investment endeavors."

He elaborated further, highlighting the collaboration with Saudi companies in import and export, particularly concerning construction materials utilized in building and food items. "Saudi companies possess distinct expertise in these areas, and a portion of food imports is attributed to Saudi Arabia's Islamic affiliation, aligning with the Islamic nature of Kurdistan's society."

The economic summit between Saudi Arabia and Kurdistan was launched in the capital city of Erbil on Tuesday, featuring the participation of 34 Saudi companies spanning various sectors, in addition to numerous Saudi investors and businesspeople.