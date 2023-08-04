Iranian discharges increase towards Sirwan river

Shafaq News / Directorate of Water Resources in Garmyan, within the Kurdistan region, announced on Friday an increase in Iranian water discharges towards the Sirwan River during the past months of July and August, due to agricultural and electricity needs.

The director of the department, Muayyad Ahmad, told Shafaq News Agency that "Iranian discharges towards the Sirwan River during the months of July and August have risen from less than 40 m3/s to around 60 m3/s, as the Iranian side released additional quantities of water towards the Sirwan River and other streams to supply hydroelectric power stations and meet agricultural demands."

Ahmad explained, "the water discharges of the Sirwan River are good and meet the basic needs in Karmian areas, reaching as far as Hamreen regions on the outskirts of Diyala province. However, the water levels of the Sirwan River decrease within Diyala due to the insufficient discharges from the Hamrin Lake, leading to pollution and salinity issues in the river within Diyala areas."

"The Sirwan River primarily relies on the discharges from the Darbandikhan Dam throughout the year, which currently amounts to about 50 m3/s, and its rates vary depending on the water situation in different seasons", he concluded.

The Sirwan River, one of the tributaries of the Tigris River, originates from Iran and passes through the Kurdistan region before continuing its course to the agricultural province of Diyala. However, its water levels have significantly decreased in recent years.