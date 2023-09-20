Iranian FM announces relocation of Kurdish opposition to camps in KRI

Shafaq News / Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, revealed on Wednesday that Iranian Kurdish opposition groups have been moved from the Iranian border regions to five camps within Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI). This development is a result of a bilateral security agreement.

Abdollahian, in a statement on X, disclosed his meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in New York. He highlighted that all armed groups in KRI have been transferred to these camps and their weapons have been confiscated per the security pact.

The joint committee overseeing the implementation of the security agreement with Iran confirmed that the Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in KRI have vacated their locations, a crucial step in preparation for considering them as refugees.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the United Nations Secretary-General's representative, attended a meeting in Erbil and Baghdad, expressing full support for the Iraqi government's commitment to the agreement, contingent on these groups maintaining a civilian status.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kadhim Al-Sadiq, announced that a joint delegation from Iran and Iraq would assess the execution of the security agreement, specifically the disarmament of Kurdish opposition groups challenging the Iranian government.

Al-Sadiq remarked in an interview with the Iranian satellite channel Al-Alam TV, "We observe a sincere determination from both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to relocate armed groups opposing Iran from their border positions."

"We are closely monitoring the disarmament of these groups in compliance with the security agreement with Iraq," he emphasized, indicating that a joint team consisting of representatives from both Iran and Iraq would visit Kurdistan to evaluate the agreement's outcomes.

It is worth noting that the deadline outlined in the security agreement between Iraq and Iran lapsed on Tuesday, September 19. Iranian authorities had previously issued warnings of potential actions against these groups, as they have done in the past.