In the aftermath of the Sinjar attack, PKK proponents demonstrate in Turkey

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-17T15:50:01+0000
In the aftermath of the Sinjar attack, PKK proponents demonstrate in Turkey

Shafaq News/ Dozens of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) proponents organized a demonstration near the public garden in Al-Sulaymaniyah against the recent Turkish attacks on Sinjar and the assassination of PKK leaders.

A demonstrator told Shafaq News Agency, "today, we protest against the Turkish attacks on Sinjar and Kurdistan, and the assassination of leaders of the Sinjar Protection Units."

"The Turkish Government holds the entire liability for this atrocious crime. We condemn the stance of the Region's Government. We want to deliver our rejection of those heinous deeds to the international community and the masses in Kurdistan."

