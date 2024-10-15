Heavy damages from the fire in Al-Sulaymaniyah, a committee investigates

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Aram Ali revealed, on Tuesday, that a specialized committee made up of several parties arrived this morning at the site of the fire in the industrial zone in Al-Sulaymaniyah to start investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A major fire erupted on Monday evening in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s industrial area, engulfing several large stores and shops. Firefighters are still battling to contain the blaze as it continues to spread across multiple facilities.

Aram Ali told Shafaq News Agency, “The committee's responsibility is to prepare a comprehensive report that includes the causes of the fire and the extent of the damage, with official recommendations,” adding, “the results of the investigation will be announced as soon as the report is officially finalized.”

“After intensive efforts, civil defense teams were able to control the fire that broke out yesterday evening in one of the commercial warehouses within the industrial complex,” Diyar Ibrahim, the director of civil defense in Al-Sulaymaniyah, said in a press statement.

“The firefighting teams were able to contain the fire thanks to the work of all members of the directorate, as 10 teams were dispatched to the scene after the fire was reported at 5 p.m. on Monday,” he said.

“The fire led to the burning of an entire complex and damaged two neighboring complexes,” Ibrahim said, noting that the warehouse in the spot contained plastic and wooden materials that were not properly secured, confirming that the person in charge of insulation operations using Isogum at the site was “arrested based on a judicial decision.”

Isogum is a type of waterproofing material commonly used in construction to prevent water infiltration in structures like roofs and walls. It can be flammable during its torch-on application, posing fire risks if safety measures are not followed.

An informed source revealed to Shafaq News that the financial losses due to the fire are estimated at two million dollars due to the large amount of destruction.

On the other hand, Saman Nader, spokesman for the Al-Sulaymaniyah Emergency Center, announced in a press release that “13 people suffered health issues as a result of the fire, eight of whom were treated on site, while five others were transferred to the hospital and their health condition is stable.”

The city of Al-Sulaymaniyah has witnessed several fires in recent years, especially in industrial areas, as a result of unsafe storage of flammable materials, and the Civil Defense Directorate is working to strengthen safety measures in these areas to avoid future accidents.

These fires come amid increasing industrial activity in the city, which poses additional challenges for firefighting and civil defense teams to maintain the safety of facilitiesandcitizens.