Hawrami calls EOM to increase the number of observers in the disputed areas

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Hemin Hawrami, called the head of the Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the legislative elections scheduled in Iraq for 10 October, to increase the number of observers in the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Parliament's Presidency stated that Hawrami stressed the need to hold comprehensive, accessible, and transparent elections away from fraud.

He called on all international observers to increase their teams in all of Iraq before, during, and after the elections, especially in the disputed areas, and to observe the elections “with open eyes.”

Hawrami added that the elections need a Secured atmosphere for the displaced and refugees “who cannot vote in their places of origin due to ISIS, especially in Kirkuk, Nineveh Plains and Sinjar.”

It is noteworthy that international observation teams have been increased in Iraq, and some parties, candidates and political entities hope this step would prevent fraud.