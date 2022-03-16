Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Halabja residents protest the "government neglect" they suffer from

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-16T09:19:20+0000
Halabja residents protest the "government neglect" they suffer from

Shafaq News / Hundreds of Halabja residents commemorated the 34th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack.

On the morning of March 16, 1988, Iraqi warplanes and artillery pounded the Kurdish town of Halabja with mustard gas and the deadly nerve agent sarin.

Some 5,000 people – mainly women and children – died on the day, and up to 12,000 have lost their lives since.

The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said in a tweet today, "On the 34th anniversary of this unspeakable crime, we solemnly reiterate that the will of our people is much stronger than chemical weapons, fighter aircraft and missiles."

Shafaq News agency's correspondent in Halabja reported that the residents took the streets protesting the authorities' "intentional neglect" they suffer from, noting that not receiving any compensations proves how bad the situation is.

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, urged the Iraqi government to implement its legal and moral obligations and compensate the residents of Halabja, which suffered at the hands of the former Iraqi regime", adding, "We ask the federal government to hasten the process of turning Halabja into a governorate."

On June 13, the Kurdistan region decided to establish Halabja governorate that includes the districts of Halabja, Shahrizor, Penjwen, and Sayed Sadiq. These districts were originally affiliated with al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

However, the Federal government has not recognized Halabja as an independent governorate yet.

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, signed on March 13 a decision to establish the fourth governorate in the Region, Halabja.

There are 18 governorates in Iraq, and they will be 19 with the addition of Halabja to the list. Governorates are divided into districts, which are in turn divided into sub-districts.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, pledged to recognize Halabja as an independent governorate during his visit in September 2020.

related

Halabja: 500 million Iraqi dinars to confront Covid-19 pandemic

Date: 2020-09-05 16:15:01
Halabja: 500 million Iraqi dinars to confront Covid-19 pandemic

Billions of dollars to pay compensation to the Kurdish victims, Kurdistan’s Interior Minister

Date: 2021-03-16 14:51:52
Billions of dollars to pay compensation to the Kurdish victims, Kurdistan’s Interior Minister

With a thickness of 5 - 30 cm, snow forecasts will occur in the governorates of Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-12 11:59:15
With a thickness of 5 - 30 cm, snow forecasts will occur in the governorates of Kurdistan Region

Halabja transfers victims of Saddam's chemical attack to Iran for treatment

Date: 2021-11-29 12:28:49
Halabja transfers victims of Saddam's chemical attack to Iran for treatment

Halabja is hoping to be the 19th governorate

Date: 2020-09-08 13:02:15
Halabja is hoping to be the 19th governorate

Kurdistan President welcomes the Iraqi Parliament's decision on Halabja

Date: 2021-03-17 16:26:45
Kurdistan President welcomes the Iraqi Parliament's decision on Halabja

A province in Kurdistan Region threatens parties that claimed the outbreak of Corona

Date: 2020-03-01 12:12:35
A province in Kurdistan Region threatens parties that claimed the outbreak of Corona

KRG transfers victims of Saddam's chemical attack to Iran for treatment

Date: 2021-12-11 13:56:20
KRG transfers victims of Saddam's chemical attack to Iran for treatment