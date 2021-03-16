Halabja massacre 33rd anniversary: residents demand services and compensation for the victims

Shafaq News / The 33rd-anniversary ceremony of the Halabja tragedy began today morning with a march to the martyr's monument (Omar Khawir). It was attended by the head of the al-Sulaymaniyah Provincial Council, Azad Hama Amin, the governor of Halabja, Azad Tawfiq, and several officials and political, cultural and social figures.

During the ceremony, citizens demanded the concerned authorities to pay more attention to Halabja, provide services and compensate the victims.

For his part, Shakhwan Raouf, a member of the Kurdistan Parliament from Halabja, said in a press conference that what the Ba'ath did against the people of Kurdistan and is an unprecedented crime, stressing the need to document it and establish an archive for it.

He called for the need to form the Halabja provincial Council, establish the directorates and government departments to provide facilities for the citizens, complete service projects in the governorate, officially open the Sazan border crossing between Halabja and Iran, and enhance the agricultural sector.

Due to the preventive measures, the ceremonies were limited to a march and some artistic activities.