Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Halabja massacre 33rd anniversary: residents demand services and compensation for the victims

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-16T08:20:10+0000
Halabja massacre 33rd anniversary: residents demand services and compensation for the victims

Shafaq News / The 33rd-anniversary ceremony of the Halabja tragedy began today morning with a march to the martyr's monument (Omar Khawir). It was attended by the head of the al-Sulaymaniyah Provincial Council, Azad Hama Amin, the governor of Halabja, Azad Tawfiq, and several officials and political, cultural and social figures.

During the ceremony, citizens demanded the concerned authorities to pay more attention to Halabja, provide services and compensate the victims.

For his part, Shakhwan Raouf, a member of the Kurdistan Parliament from Halabja, said in a press conference that what the Ba'ath did against the people of Kurdistan and is an unprecedented crime, stressing the need to document it and establish an archive for it. 

He called for the need to form the Halabja provincial Council, establish the directorates and government departments to provide facilities for the citizens, complete service projects in the governorate, officially open the Sazan border crossing between Halabja and Iran, and enhance the agricultural sector. 

Due to the preventive measures, the ceremonies were limited to a march and some artistic activities. 

related

Halabja is hoping to be the 19th governorate

Date: 2020-09-08 13:02:15
Halabja is hoping to be the 19th governorate

Barzani demands the Iraqi state with compensation for the victims of Anfal and chemical bombing

Date: 2020-03-16 08:41:33
Barzani demands the Iraqi state with compensation for the victims of Anfal and chemical bombing

Halabja to conduct plan B due to Covid-19 pandemic

Date: 2020-09-09 09:19:52
Halabja to conduct plan B due to Covid-19 pandemic

The President of Kurdistan Region regrets the Iraqi government for not compensating Halabja residents

Date: 2020-03-16 09:33:04
The President of Kurdistan Region regrets the Iraqi government for not compensating Halabja residents

Halabja exports 22 tons of pomegranate to the UK

Date: 2020-10-30 17:02:08
Halabja exports 22 tons of pomegranate to the UK

Kurdistan Region records nine new Corona infections

Date: 2020-03-28 10:52:49
Kurdistan Region records nine new Corona infections

Halabja wins the Women's Physical Strength Championship

Date: 2020-12-04 19:48:29
Halabja wins the Women's Physical Strength Championship

KRG calls on Baghdad to deal with Halabja as an independent province within the region

Date: 2019-12-02 12:22:06
KRG calls on Baghdad to deal with Halabja as an independent province within the region