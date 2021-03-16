Halabja is uncontaminated, MP of Kurdistan says

Shafaq News/ Professor Galawezh Obeid, member of the Health committee in Kurdistan's Parliament, said that Halabja's environment is clear of contamination thirty years after the ousted regime of Saddam Hussein pelted the Kurdish with a cocktail of chemical weapons.

The representative said in a press conference held after the conclusion of the Kurdistan Parliament session dedicated to discussing Halabja's situation, "we conducted a study in cooperation with the research center of Duhok University. The study showed that Halabja's water, soil, and air are uncontaminated."

Professor Obeid added that the study took samples from the victims and their descendants born after 1988, as well as agricultural products, water, and soil.