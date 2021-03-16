Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Halabja is uncontaminated, MP of Kurdistan says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-16T14:07:56+0000
Halabja is uncontaminated, MP of Kurdistan says

Shafaq News/ Professor Galawezh Obeid, member of the Health committee in Kurdistan's Parliament, said that Halabja's environment is clear of contamination thirty years after the ousted regime of Saddam Hussein pelted the Kurdish with a cocktail of chemical weapons.

The representative said in a press conference held after the conclusion of the Kurdistan Parliament session dedicated to discussing Halabja's situation, "we conducted a study in cooperation with the research center of Duhok University. The study showed that Halabja's water, soil, and air are uncontaminated."

Professor Obeid added that the study took samples from the victims and their descendants born after 1988, as well as agricultural products, water, and soil.

related

KRG calls on Baghdad to deal with Halabja as an independent province within the region

Date: 2019-12-02 12:22:06
KRG calls on Baghdad to deal with Halabja as an independent province within the region

Corona patient recovers in Halabja

Date: 2020-04-16 10:53:03
Corona patient recovers in Halabja

Halabja wins the Women's Physical Strength Championship

Date: 2020-12-04 19:48:29
Halabja wins the Women's Physical Strength Championship

Demands from Iranian Kurdistan to execute people who set fire to a family

Date: 2019-12-12 10:36:47
Demands from Iranian Kurdistan to execute people who set fire to a family

New confirmed Covid-19 case recorded in Halabja

Date: 2020-06-04 09:20:13
New confirmed Covid-19 case recorded in Halabja

Halabja discusses with Baghdad opening a border crossing with Iran

Date: 2020-12-07 16:42:31
Halabja discusses with Baghdad opening a border crossing with Iran

Protests resurge in Halabja, Garmyan and Raperin

Date: 2020-12-11 15:14:59
Protests resurge in Halabja, Garmyan and Raperin

With a thickness of 5 - 30 cm, snow forecasts will occur in the governorates of Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-02-12 11:59:15
With a thickness of 5 - 30 cm, snow forecasts will occur in the governorates of Kurdistan Region