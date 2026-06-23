Five Iraqi villages compete for Best Tourism Villages 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Tourism Authority on Tuesday nominated five villages and regions to participate in the United Nations Tourism Organization's Best Tourism Villages initiative for 2026.

The authority's spokesperson, Ali Yassin, said the nominated locations are Byara in Halabja province, Rawanduz in Erbil, Hiror in Duhok, Merki in Nineveh, and Abu Subat in Dhi Qar. He noted the authority had completed all nomination requirements in coordination with relevant institutions and officially submitted the files to the UN Tourism Organization within the designated timeframe.

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The nominated villages will undergo a comprehensive evaluation based on international criteria adopted by the initiative, focusing on sustainability, preservation of cultural and natural heritage, and local community development, while the results are expected to be announced in the coming months.

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According to Yassin, Iraq's participation in the initiative offers an opportunity to strengthen the country's presence on the global tourism map and showcase the cultural and environmental diversity of its rural areas, while supporting sustainable tourism development and local economic growth.

Despite possessing some of the world's oldest archaeological and cultural sites, Iraq remains heavily dependent on religious travel. The country recorded revenues of $5.7 billion in 2024, up from $4.6 billion in 2023, while more than 20 million pilgrims participated in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

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