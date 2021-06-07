Report

Farmer Azad Muhammad Abdullah wins the title of "the ideal farmer"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-07T14:48:06+0000
Farmer Azad Muhammad Abdullah wins the title of "the ideal farmer"
Shafaq News/ The U.S. Consul General in Erbil, Rob Waller, celebrated today a Kurdish farmer who reached distinguished achievements in cultivating various types of vegetables and fruits, and gained the title of "the ideal farmer".

In a statement, the Consulate said that Waller met with the "ideal farmer" Azad Muhammad Abdullah, from Halabja Governorate, and discussed his achievements in the agricultural sector in the Kurdistan Region and his plans to support economic diversification.

"Thank you, Azad, for sharing your knowledge and your delicious products," Waller said, according to the statement.

Abdullah is famous in Halabja and the Kurdistan region for developing agricultural production on his farm and participating in the Agricultural Products Festival in Halabja governorate.

Abdullah participated in development courses in Japan and has a private farm with various vegetables and fruits.

